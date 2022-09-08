Raith Rovers midfielder Aaron Arnott loaned out to Brechin City to get more game-time

Raith Rovers midfielder Aaron Arnott in action against Ayr United in October last year (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

That deal has been struck by Rovers boss Ian Murray with the Angus outfit to secure more game-time for the 18-year-old to further develop him as a player.

Inverkeithing-born Arnott, a product – like Fulham forward Kieron Bowie and Hibernian midfielder Dylan Tait, of the now-defunct Fife Elite Football Academy – signed up with Rovers as a modern apprentice in July 2020.

He went on to sign a full professional contract with the Kirkcaldy club last August running until next summer, and that was extended in April to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Arnott, named as Rovers’ most improved young player by supporters’ group the Neeburs o’ Geordie Munro last month, has made 23 appearances for the Scottish Championship side, scoring one goal, that being the 87th-minute winner against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, seven minutes after coming on as a substitute for Dario Zanatta, that got them into April’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

His competitive debut for Rovers, as a 73rd-minute sub, was against City at home at Stark’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup last July, a match the Fifers won 4-0.City, relegated from League 2 in 2021, are currently top of their fifth-tier league with a 100% tally of 21 points from seven games, next up for them being a visit to their Glebe Park home ground by Wick Academy.

City manager Andy Kirk is delighted to have added the up-and-coming teenager to his squad, saying: “Aaron is a talented young player.

“He’s full of energy, technically very good on the ball and he’s had experience with Raith in the championship.

“He's another player that fits in with the ethos of what we are trying to do and complements the players we already have.

“When I spoke to Ian Murray, he was very complimentary about Aaron and only had positive things to say.

“It's one of those situations where Raith have a lot of good players in their squad and, at his age, he needs to get more experience and game-time under his belt.

“We are very grateful to Raith for allowing him to come to Brechin.

“We had a very positive experience with loan players last year with the likes of Jack Wills, Max Kucheriavyi and Jack Milne, who all returned back to their parent clubs in better shape.