Josh Mullin in action for Raith Rovers during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians (Pic Eddie Doig)

Although Raith had more possession and chances than their hosts at the Excelsior Stadium, Calum Gallagher’s 73rd-minute goal decided the outcome as the North Lanarkshire side inflicted a first defeat on their Fife visitors in 18 matches between the clubs, a run stretching back to 2011.

Mullin, 31, who joined Raith on a three-year contract this summer, told the Fife Free Press: "In the dressing room after the Airdrie game boys were frustrated and a few things were said. But you go into work on Monday and look at it overall, it was put in front of us, the way that we played, the chances that we created, there were a lot of good things in the game.

"The manager said that last Saturday was not a game we deserved to lose, but we did. And that’s going to happen. We know we can be better.

“I think the squad will deal with losing that first league game no problem. We suffered a defeat to Hibs in the league cup and the boys bounced back strongly.

"We spoke about the Airdrie defeat on Monday and you can see the squad that we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of big characters in the changing room this season so I think everybody’s just desperate to get to the Ayr game this Saturday to try and put it right by implementing all the good stuff that we’ve done in training.”

Mullin, who scored eight times in 25 appearances for Ayr last season, added: "I definitely expect a tough test at Ayr. When I was there I said I loved Somerset Park.

"Obviously you speak to some boys and they say it’s not a place that they like to go.

"But listen, we’ve just suffered a defeat so everybody’s been working hard this week, chomping at the bit, ready to go and we’ll go down there and see what happens on Saturday.”