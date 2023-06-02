Brad Spencer (right), pictured with Rangers' Todd Cantwell, is leaving Raith Rovers after four years (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Spencer Tweeted: “Been a great four years I’ve had at Raith Rovers. Made so many great memories from winning the league and more to meeting friends for life.

"But it’s time to move on for a fresh challenge.”

And Rovers issued a statement which read: “With his contract ending on Wednesday, Raith Rovers FC can confirm that Brad Spencer has decided not to activate the clause in his contract to extend his time at the club, and is moving on to a new challenge with another club.

"A June 2019 signing (after his time at Forfar Athletic came to an end, where he impressed in the play-off matches against future team-mate Ross Matthews), the former Houston Dynamo, Kilmarnock and Dumbarton player made 132 appearances (111 of them starts) and scored eight goals for the club.

"Everyone at The Rovers thanks Brad for his valued contribution to the club over the last four years and wishes him well for the future.”

Meanwhile, Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman has also been giving his reaction to the departure of 37-year-old goalie MacDonald, a mainstay in the Raith side since 2020, and the prospect of further new signings coming in before the players report back for pre-season training with Ian Murray and Colin Cameron on Monday, June 12.

Barrowman told the Fife Free Press: “Jamie’s obviously a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s very well liked at the club.

"Unfortunately at times when you can’t come to an agreement with players it’s football, it’s life and people move on.

"Jamie chose to do that so that’s where we are and we have plans in place to compensate for that.

"There was no animosity. We shook hands and that’s just the way it is at times.

"There certainly will be some more signings coming up. Pre-season training starts on June 12 and there will be a fair few signings before then.

