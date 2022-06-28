Raith Rovers: Moving to Kirkcaldy an easy decision for Dylan Easton

Dylan Easton in action against Dubar United: (Pic: Scott Louden)

The striker had his first run out for the team and pitched in with a goal in the 7-1 friendly win over Dunbar United on Saturday and was set for his first taste of action at Stark’s Park in Wednesday night’s match against Queen of the South, played as the FFP went to press.

He said he’s delighted with his decision to switch Airdrie for Kirkcaldy.

"I'm loving it,” he says, "I did have a lot of offers, I took my time deciding with my family.

"I sat down with my partner because she's studying at uni.

"We made the decision together, but as soon as the manager [Ian Murray] got the job, I knew what it was like to play under him and Raith Rovers is a massive club.

"It's close to home and I know what to expect. Being a local lad I know how much it means to the fans.

"I was delighted once I got the opportunity. Once I spoke to him [Murray] it was pretty much done in days.

"I know what the gaffer expects from the boys, working under him last season, so it was just a case of getting in and getting used to new faces.

"We've taken to it well on the training pitch.

"I feel good, it's good to get used to playing with new boys and getting a feel for the ball again.

"It's been a hard couple of weeks training, but the balls are back out and we're back out getting minutes in the legs."

Easton’s goal came via a stunning 25-yard dipping volley which he says are becoming something of trademark of his.

"I seem to pick up a lot of [those types of goals] last season - the six-yard ones and the easy ones, the open goals, I seem to miss!

"Looking over last season I scored a lot of good ones.

"As long as they find the back of the net, I can help the team and that's the most important thing.”

Looking ahead to the season the 28-year-old says he isn’t setting any targets but is confident the team can have a campaign to remember.

"It's cliche, but take it one game at a time. That's all we can do.

"We're a very ambitious team, we know what we're capable of doing, but we'll take it one game at a time and when the season starts, hopefully we can pick up wins.

"I never really set myself targets.

"I always like to chip in with goals and assists but as long as we are winning, it doesn't matter how I perform.”

Easton was denied the opportunity for another long-range attempt on goal after a second half dispute with Aidan Connolly over who should take a free kick was settled with an impromptu rock, paper, scissors, with the winger coming out on top, though his effort went over the bar.

“I think Aidan will be off the next one, I'll be on!” Easton says.

"I think he cheated, to be honest! I don't think he realised that it was after [the count of] four.

"I said that to him - he just kept his hand still!