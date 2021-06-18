Raith Rovers name pre-season opponents

Raith and Clyde last met in League One in 2020 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

John McGlynn’s side will play Stranraer, Clyde and Queen’s Park with all three games taking place at Stark’s Park.

New Stranraer manager Jamie Hamill brings his side to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, June 26 for a 2pm kick off.

Clyde will visit next for a closed doors game on Tuesday, June 29. Kick off at 7.30pm.

Lastly, Queen’s Park, with the former Rovers management duo of Laurie Ellis and Grant Murray in charge, come to Stark’s Park on Saturday, July 3 with kick off once again at 2pm.