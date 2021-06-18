Raith Rovers name pre-season opponents
Raith Rovers have lined up three friendlies ahead of the new season.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:01 am
John McGlynn’s side will play Stranraer, Clyde and Queen’s Park with all three games taking place at Stark’s Park.
New Stranraer manager Jamie Hamill brings his side to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, June 26 for a 2pm kick off.
Clyde will visit next for a closed doors game on Tuesday, June 29. Kick off at 7.30pm.
Lastly, Queen’s Park, with the former Rovers management duo of Laurie Ellis and Grant Murray in charge, come to Stark’s Park on Saturday, July 3 with kick off once again at 2pm.
The club have still to finalise arrangements for spectators for both the Stranraer and Queen’s Park matches.