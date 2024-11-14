Scott Brown signs new deal in company of Raith manager Neill Collins (Pics Alan Dalziel)

Raith Rovers gaffer Neill Collins has outlined his delight that the “immense” displays of skipper Scott Brown have seen the player rewarded with a two-year contract extension until May 2027.

Twenty-nine-year-old former Peterhead midfielder Brown – who has served Raith since the summer of 2022 – missed seven games through injury earlier this season and the Kirkcaldy outfit lost five of these.

But, since Brown’s subsequent return, Raith have lost only one of their last five matches in which Brown has played the full 90 minutes.

His considerable value to the side was lauded by manager Collins, who said: "Since Scott has been back fit he’s been immense in the heart of the midfield and is a vital part of what we want to continue to build at Raith Rovers. Scott epitomises the hunger and desire I want to see in a Rovers jersey.

Brown will be at Stark's Park for an extended period of over two years

"I look forward to working with him over the coming months to take this club forward."

Brown said: "I'm so happy to be here for the next two and a half years, hopefully we can make it as successful as possible."

And Rovers posted: “Since arriving from Peterhead, Scott has made 109 appearances as a Rovers player, with 102 in competitive fixtures.

"The versatile midfielder has contributed six goals and five assists, frequently influencing the outcome of key matches, such as last season's top-of-the-table clash vs Dundee United.

"As a leader, Scott has shown resilience and passion that resonates across the team and our supporters.

"In his time with us so far, Scott's efforts have earned him several accolades, including the 2022/23 Manager’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Best Performance of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year.

"Last season's unbelievable wonder-strike vs Dundee United was also recognised when he secured the SPFL Goal of the Month in February 2024 and also took home our Goal of the Season award for 2023/24.

"Such achievements underscore the immense value he brings to the team’s competitive drive and morale.

"Since his debut, Scott has proven his worth on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"Known for his ability to control the midfield, Scott's vision, tenacity, and playmaking skills have certainly strengthened the Rovers’ spine, adding both defensive and attacking value to our team.

"Scott initially joined Raith Rovers already with an abundance of experience having previously represented clubs such as Clyde, Bradford City, St Johnstone, and Peterhead, where he captained the team under Jim McInally’s leadership.

"His experience and commitment have seamlessly translated into success with us, making his continued presence vital as we aim to get bigger, better as the seasons go on.

"We'd like to say a huge thank you to Scott for all he has given to the club over his first two years, and we can't wait to see what the next two have in store.”