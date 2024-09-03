Raith Rovers: Neill Collins installed as new manager 30 days after Ian Murray's sacking
Collins, a 41-year-old Troon-born former centre-back, served several clubs north and south of the border in a playing career running from 2001 to 2018, before going into management with Tampa Bay Rowdies (2018-23) and Banrnsley (2023-24).
He told Raith TV: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. I know it’s been a long time for some of the fans waiting on what was going to be next but hopefully it will be worth the wait.
"I think everything happens for a reason.
"I think people will sometimes forget when you’re a football manager, the volatility of it.
"It’s never as straightforward as sometimes we’d like. John (Potter, Raith technical director) and Andrew (Barrowman, Raith chief executive) have really done everything to try and make this happen.
"When you’ve got not just yourself to think about in your career, but I’ve got a family, four kids and it’s a big decision, especially the way things ended in my last job, the next thing is really important for so many reasons.
"I’ve always seen what a great job and opportunity this is.
"A big part of me being here is obviously the team. I know we’ve got a great side, I know there’s a lot of great work gone on behind the scenes by John and Andrew, who really made me feel wanted and welcome.
"And I think that was a big thing. And going to the B Licence last week to help assess the candidates, John really gave it a hard sell.
"And before you know it on Wednesday night I’m getting a tour around Stark’s Park!
"I have been at Stark’s Park before as a fan and as a player. The work that they have done behind the scenes was a bit eye opening in respect of what they are putting into the club.
"That’s one of the reasons we’re here today.”
Collins takes over Raith with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Championship on three points from four matches. His first game in charge is an SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie at Ayr United this Sunday, kick-off 1pm.
