Raith Rovers: new assistant boss Andy Kirk reveals how he got involved in Stark's Park set-up

Raith Rovers assistant boss Andy Kirk has known gaffer Barry Robson for several years

Recently-installed Raith Rovers assistant manager Andy Kirk has been explaining how he got involved in the Stark's Park managerial set-up.

The Northern Irishman, a former Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic striker, replaced Colin Cameron as gaffer Barry Robson's assistant in Kirkcaldy following this month's departure of previous incumbent Colin Cameron.

Kirk, 46, who was formerly St Johnstone assistant manager, told Raith TV: "It's been great. We've only been in for a couple of days with the players.

"But I was in last week with the staff getting everything organised and ready.

"I'm delighted to be here and I'm excited to get started.

"I've been impressed by what I've seen. The players look very fit.

"They've obviously worked hard over the close season and look pretty strong.

"So I'm quite excited to see where we can go with the group.

"Stark's Park is looking great. It's little things like that which make things more professional and creates a better environment and culture for the players.

"Football is in my blood. It's something I've done my whole life.

"Getting the chance to work with Barry and Pottsy (Raith technical director John Potter) excites me as well.

"The project that they are trying to push through here is another factor.

"I played with Pottsy previously at Dunfermline so I've known him for quite a bit of time.

"I was on the A Licence with Barry back in 2012 I think it was and then we did our Pro Licence together in 2017/2018 so I know him from then.

"It's ike everything in football. The opportunities just come out the blue sometimes.

"I went and had a good chat with him. He showed me the way he wants to play, how he wants to work and I was very, very impressed with everything he showed me.

"It's the sort of style and environment that I want to work in so I'm looking forward to it."