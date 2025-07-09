Raith Rovers' new away kit evokes memories of leading German giants Bayern Munich

Dylan Easton in new away strip (Pic Raith Rovers)

Thirty years on from their famous UEFA Cup second round tie against German giants Bayern Munich, Raith Rovers have launched their new away kit for 2025/26.

Current Raith winger Dylan Easton – plus 1995 Rovers players Danny Lennon, Ally Graham and Jason Dair who took on the German giants – modelled the new kit which features Bayern’s famous blue and red colours.

Bossed by Northern Irish gaffer Jimmy Nicholl, Raith lost 2-0 in the UEFA Cup first leg on October 17, 1995 courtesy of legendary German striker Jurgen Klinsmann’s double at Edinburgh’s Easter Road.

But the return leg in Munich’s Olympic Stadium two weeks later then had Raith fans in dreamland, as the aforementioned Lennon netted a brilliant first half strike to put the Scottish underdogs 1-0 ahead.

1995 Raith Rovers players Jason Dair and Ally Graham in new away kit

Although Bayern went on to score two goals to Klinsmann and Markus Babbel to win 4-1 on aggregate, the photograph of the Olympic Stadium scoreboard at half-time emblazened with ‘FC Bayern 0-1 Raith Rovers FC’ remains the stuff of folklore in Kirkcaldy.

Boss Nicholl told the Fife Free Press: “The Germans were all getting a rollicking at half-time in the second leg when we were 1-0 up. You could hear it in the dressing room and the Raith players were getting a name-check.

“It was as if the Germans were turning round and saying ‘how can you be getting beaten 1-0 by blokes like Sinclair, Cameron and Dair?’. All my boys were listening for their names to get called out.”

