Raith Rovers: New digital tsar Grace Fowler reveals she's long standing Raith season ticket holder and ex-Raith Ladies player

Newly appointed Raith Rovers digital marketing executive Grace Fowlie has explained her long standing love of the Kirkcaldy club.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Raith's new digital marketing executive Grace Fowlie (Pic by Raith Rovers)Raith's new digital marketing executive Grace Fowlie (Pic by Raith Rovers)
Raith's new digital marketing executive Grace Fowlie (Pic by Raith Rovers)

Fowlie, of Edinburgh, who has supported Rovers since the age of seven, has been a season ticket holder at Stark’s Park ever since watching her first game there in the 2007-2008 season.

She told RaithTV: “My dad (James) has supported Raith since he started working in Edinburgh in the early 1990s.

"When I was younger, my dad knew I liked football and he wanted me to go to games and he took me to some Edinburgh teams.

"I enjoyed it but it didn’t really feel like I belonged or didn’t really feel connected to it in a way. So one day I asked my dad if I could come with him on Saturday. I went with him and instantly really loved it. I felt part of something far more deep than any other game I’d been to.”

Fowlie revealed she also later ended up playing for the Raith Ladies football team.

She added: “I’d say that was my first Raith Rovers dream that came true. I played for Boroughmuir Thistle in Edinburgh all my life and we got a friendly against Raith and I thought: ‘These girls are actually really good’.

"I got in touch with some of the girls that played at Raith through Facebook and went to training. John Fettes, Raith head coach at the time, welcomed me in with open arms.

"He was excited and he was really trying to start a proper women’s team that could really do something.

"We had a really good set of girls there and my best memory is probably scoring against Dunfermline.”

