David Healy has turned down Raith Rovers job (Pic David Rogers/Getty Images)

More than three weeks after manager Ian Murray’s shock sacking, Raith Rovers are still working towards appointing a permanent replacement.

Rovers had reportedly been ‘confident’ that they had done enough to lure David Healy to Stark’s Park, but were stunned when the 45-year-old ex-Rangers striker agreed to extend his contract with NIFL Premiership side Linfield.

The Scottish Championship outfit had made the ambitious move to speak to Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer in the hope of persuading him to fill their vacant managerial post last week, but suffered a major blow in their hunt for a new boss after thinking they’d got their man.

It was the latest dead end Raith have hit in their pursuit of a new manager after Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven recently turned down the post. They were also refused permission to speak to St Mirren No.2 Diarmuid O’Carroll earlier this summer, with technical director John Potter currently placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs.

Having fought hard to keep hold of their five-time title-winning boss, Linfield announced Healy had put pen to paper on fresh terms on Monday evening.

Healy said: “I am pleased that the club was prepared to extend my contact at Linfield and I am thankful to the board for the support they have given me.

"Everyone knows that I am passionate about this club and I am totally focused on achieving further success during the remainder of my contract.

"We have made a solid start to the season and I am delighted to continue working with this squad of players who share my determination to bring further success to the club.”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern expressed his delight at fending off Rovers' interest.

He added: “We are delighted that David has committed to the club for a further year and would commend him for the loyalty he has shown to the club. We are now totally focused on bringing further success to the club and believe that retaining David’s services as manager is key to achieving that.

“I trust that this will put an end to the recent speculation about David’s future.”