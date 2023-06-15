Kevin Dabrowski is pictured playing for Queen of the South against Falkirk last season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Dabrowski, who knows new Raith team-mates Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton from their Hibs days together, firmly believes that Raith is a club heading in an exciting new direction under the recently-installed owners who are currently overseeing an extensive upgrade of the facilities at Stark’s Park.

"The main reason I’m here is that I was very glad to hear about the project and the plan,” Dabrowski told Raith TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Which I got from John Potter (Raith technical director) and the club and it was very exciting to see.

"The way the club is going forward, I can see from the very first day.

"Everything is changing and the renovation is going in a very good way.

"I want to be a very big part of it, to be successful with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the size of the club and how well it did in the Scottish Cup last season (reaching the quarter-finals).

"I’ve been at Hibs for a while and I have to say Hibs is my second home.

"But now is time for me to open a new chapter and I’m very excited to open the chapter at Kirkcaldy, to play for Raith Rovers fans and hopefully make them as proud as possible.

"My ambition this season is to get promoted to the Premiership, that’s the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It won’t be easy and sometimes we will need the fans’ support to win the games and be successful.”

Dabrowski, who only played six first team games for Hibs after leaving Lech Poznan II in 2017, has since spent time out on loan Berwick Rangers, Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton and Queen of the South, with his spell at Palmerston seeing him play 13 times for the Doonhamers last season.

"The priority for me at Raith is to be the first choice,” he added. “I want to show people what I can do and how I can win games for the team.

"It was a no brainer for me to want to come here and work with Robbie Thomson (Raith goalkeeper coach) because I have known him for a while and I know the way he works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve seen the project of how Raith work with their goalies. I know how professional Robbie is, how hard working he is.

"So I will become an even better goalkeeper, I can guarantee you that. And all the boys here have made me feel welcome.”

Dabrowski was then asked what he thought about playing on the artificial surface at Stark’s Park.

"The surface is brilliant,” he said. “It’s a brand new astroturf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was at Queen of the South on loan and their astro wasn’t the best but now they have changed that as well.