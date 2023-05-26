News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: New Rovers technical director John Potter's older brother Brian was hero of famous 1994 cup semi-final success

New Raith Rovers technical director John Potter has been reminiscing about the unforgettable occasion when older brother Brian gained a permanent place in Raith folklore by saving a penalty from Airdrie’s Alan Lawrence to take Rovers into the 1994 Coca-Cola League Cup final.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th May 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
John Potter (left) and Brian Potter pictured in 2017 (Pic SNS Group)John Potter (left) and Brian Potter pictured in 2017 (Pic SNS Group)
Brian, a YTS player with only one previous first team appearance who came on after first choice keeper Scott Thomson had been red carded, kept out Lawrence’s effort at McDiarmid Park as Raith prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

John told Raith TV: “He was on the bench all the time but never used or never got on. He was 17, looked about 14.

"I was in the house with my other brother listening on the radio and my mum and dad were at the game.

"I remember Scott Thomson getting sent off, Brian coming on and then I remember Airdrie scoring quite quickly and then turning the radio off.

Most Popular

"Then we put it back on again when it went to a penalty shootout.

"Brian was always good at penalty shootouts and the way it worked out was amazing.

"He still lived with us but I never saw him for three days after that.I’m not actually sure if he was on the bench for a reserve game the next night. When I got the job here Brian said I was to make sure there was a little statue of him somewhere in the stadium!”

Brian was then in the league cup final squad as Raith – with Thomson in goal – won 6-5 on penalties against Celtic at Ibrox following a 2-2 draw.

