John Potter (left) and Brian Potter pictured in 2017 (Pic SNS Group)

Brian, a YTS player with only one previous first team appearance who came on after first choice keeper Scott Thomson had been red carded, kept out Lawrence’s effort at McDiarmid Park as Raith prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

John told Raith TV: “He was on the bench all the time but never used or never got on. He was 17, looked about 14.

"I was in the house with my other brother listening on the radio and my mum and dad were at the game.

"I remember Scott Thomson getting sent off, Brian coming on and then I remember Airdrie scoring quite quickly and then turning the radio off.

"Then we put it back on again when it went to a penalty shootout.

"Brian was always good at penalty shootouts and the way it worked out was amazing.

"He still lived with us but I never saw him for three days after that.I’m not actually sure if he was on the bench for a reserve game the next night. When I got the job here Brian said I was to make sure there was a little statue of him somewhere in the stadium!”