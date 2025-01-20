Raith Rovers' new signing Aiden Marsh on why he's joined on loan from Barnsley

Marsh applauds Raith fans at Falkirk (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

New Raith Rovers signing Aiden Marsh has revealed that talks with ex-Raith boss Neill Collins – who quit last month to join Colorado Rapids – and further dialogue with Barnsley assistant manager Jon Stead were key in Marsh joining the Kirkcaldy ranks on loan from the Oakwell team until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley-born striker Marsh, 21, who has swapped English League One for the Scottish second tier and made his Raith debut in Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup fourth round win after extra-time at Falkirk, knows Collins well from the 41-year-old Scotsman’s stint as his Barnsley gaffer in the 2023-’24 season.

Marsh told Raith TV: "I spoke to Neill, even though he’s not here any more, and he advised me that Raith are a really good club with good people so that pushed me on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raith stayed in touch and said they were still keen which was one of the key factors when I decided to come here, that growing interest.

Neill Collins bossed Raith Rovers for 16 matches (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"I’m also pretty close with Steady (Jon Stead) at Barnsley, who was a striker and he advised me to come to Raith. This club stood out by a mile.

“When I go somewhere I like to make sure I’m invested into not only the football club but the town and everything else.

"I like to buy into everybody’s way of living. I feel like I’ve done a little bit of research and everyone’s morals around the place line up with mine – hard working people – and that’s what I pride myself on is hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was here a couple of weeks ago and had a look at the ground when the lads were training. It’s all really good.”

Barnsley assistant boss Jon Stead (Pic courtesy of Barnsley FC)

Raith return to league action at home to Falkirk this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Marsh is enthused by the division.

He said: "The Scottish Championship standard looks really good. I know quite a few lads who’ve come from Scotland to play in England at Barnsley and I have quite a good relationship with a few lads that are playing in Scottish leagues.

"I’ve heard really good things about the league. It’s a professional standard and that’s what I was looking to come out and get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just pride myself on hard work. I think no matter what, you have to give 110%.

"That’s where your base should be off, that’s where you start, and everything else in your game should come out after that.

"I’m aggressive, I like to get in people’s faces, I like to get a press on, I like to get high upfield and ultimately I like scoring goals. I enjoy scoring goals and that’s what I’ve come here to do.”