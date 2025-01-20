Raith Rovers' new signing Aiden Marsh on why he's joined on loan from Barnsley
Barnsley-born striker Marsh, 21, who has swapped English League One for the Scottish second tier and made his Raith debut in Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup fourth round win after extra-time at Falkirk, knows Collins well from the 41-year-old Scotsman’s stint as his Barnsley gaffer in the 2023-’24 season.
Marsh told Raith TV: "I spoke to Neill, even though he’s not here any more, and he advised me that Raith are a really good club with good people so that pushed me on.
“Raith stayed in touch and said they were still keen which was one of the key factors when I decided to come here, that growing interest.
"I’m also pretty close with Steady (Jon Stead) at Barnsley, who was a striker and he advised me to come to Raith. This club stood out by a mile.
“When I go somewhere I like to make sure I’m invested into not only the football club but the town and everything else.
"I like to buy into everybody’s way of living. I feel like I’ve done a little bit of research and everyone’s morals around the place line up with mine – hard working people – and that’s what I pride myself on is hard work.
"I was here a couple of weeks ago and had a look at the ground when the lads were training. It’s all really good.”
Raith return to league action at home to Falkirk this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Marsh is enthused by the division.
He said: "The Scottish Championship standard looks really good. I know quite a few lads who’ve come from Scotland to play in England at Barnsley and I have quite a good relationship with a few lads that are playing in Scottish leagues.
"I’ve heard really good things about the league. It’s a professional standard and that’s what I was looking to come out and get.
"I just pride myself on hard work. I think no matter what, you have to give 110%.
"That’s where your base should be off, that’s where you start, and everything else in your game should come out after that.
"I’m aggressive, I like to get in people’s faces, I like to get a press on, I like to get high upfield and ultimately I like scoring goals. I enjoy scoring goals and that’s what I’ve come here to do.”
