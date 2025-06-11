Raith Rovers' new signing reveals his top target for next season

Jai Rowe is impressed by the surroundings at Stark's Park (Pic Alan Dalziel)

New Raith Rovers signing Jai Rowe is targeting promotion to Scotland’s top flight in his first season at Stark’s Park.

The 23-year-old full-back, who has joined on a two-year deal after leaving English National League outfit Boston United, told Raith TV: "The aim is just to get promoted really, get out of this league (the William Hill Championship).

“I think the size of the club it shouldn't be in this league. The stadium's great, the facilities look good so I can't wait to get stuck in.

"When this move first came about it was something new. John Potter (Raith technical director) got in contact with my agent and he's been really great with us, sold the project to me.

"The club seem to be going on an upward spiral so it's something that I wanted to be involved with.

"People that I've spoken to have told me it's a really competitive league.

"There's not as many teams as I'm used to so you can probably get one over on the other teams more often than down in England so I think it's going to be really good.

"I like to challenge myself and go on different routes so it's just something I'm really excited for, a different challenge.

"I've seen videos, I've watched a few clips back from games last year and the atmosphere looks really good so it's something I'm excited to play in front of.

“I'm an attacking full-back, I like to score goals, create attacks and just get stuck in all round really.”

Rowe was asked what his attributes were and how his on field persona compares with what he is like off the field.

He added: "I played 55 games last year, played every game in every competition so I always want to be out on the field helping the lads and getting stuck right into every game so I'm never the one to back down from anything.

“I put 110% into all the games I played last year and I was just working hard. Hopefully that gets your name out there like it has for me the last two years since I've been at Boston.

"On the field I’m raring to go all the time, wanting to play every game, score goals, make tackles, head the ball, I love heading which you'll probably find out.

"Then off the pitch I’m quite chilled and laid back, probably completely different to how I am on the pitch so I must save all my energy for the games.”

When asked who he’d sought for advice on making the move to Scotland’s east coast, Rowe said: "Friends and family are the most important thing.

"From speaking to my missus, she's been really keen to go and do something different and then just friends, family, people that have played at this level.

“I think they've told me really good things so it's something I want to do myself now.”

When asked what his message to Raith fans was, Rowe finished by saying: "Just keep supporting the boys throughout next season and I'm sure we'll get the job done that we want to do.

“I want to play as many games as I can, helping the team on and off the pitch.

"I'm a hard working player, I'll get stuck in every game. I try to get up and down from full-back and help the team.”