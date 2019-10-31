Raith Rovers’ on-loan Hibs striker Jamie Gullan won’t let derby miss haunt him

It may be Halloween, but Jamie Gullan has vowed not to let his derby miss haunt him as he looks to continue his positive start to the season with Raith Rovers.

The on-loan Hibs forward has scored three times in eight appearances since rejoining the Kirkcaldy club at the end of August following an initial loan spell last term.

He has earned the nickname ‘Hammer’ for his powerful shot, which was evident the previous week when he blasted home a long range stunner in the 2-2 draw at Clyde.

However, the 20-year-old blew a far easier chance against East Fife on Saturday, shooting tamely into the hands of Jordan Hart from close range midway through the second half.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, which was enough to keep Rovers top of the table, but Gullan admitted afterwards he should have earned his team all three points.

“It’s one I’ve got to score,” he told the Press. “It’s one I’d score nine times out of 10 and, looking back, it was a golden opportunity for us to take the lead and get a commanding position in the league table.

“I’ve not taken it, but I’ll definitely be buzzing for next week to try to get on the scoresheet to make up for it.

“It’s one I score all the time in training and in games, but I’ve not connected with it well, but I’ll bounce back, keep my head up and hopefully score next week.”

Playing up front with teenager Kieran Bowie in an ultra-young strike force, Gullan had been causing the Methil defence numerous problems.

“Up until then I felt really positive, getting on the ball and creating chances,” he said.

“I thought I was playing really well but after that I just couldn’t quite on the ball and into the pockets like I was.

“I put it out my head straight away but ultimately at full-time, it’s straight back in your mind, as you could probably tell by my reaction.

“I wasn’t happy at all. I’ve apologised, but it’s got to go in the net.”

Gullan felt Rovers deserved the victory.

“I think we showed we’re a much better team,” he said. “We passed it well and could have easily crumbled after going a goal down but we showed great spirit and got back into it straight away and though we deserved the three points.”

Having had to wait 11 appearances for his first Raith goal last season, which came in the play-offs against Forfar, Gullan is much happier with his contribution second time around.

“I’ve had a much better start to this season - scoring and assisting as well,” he said.

“I’m adding goals to my game and creating chances as well. I’ve just got to keep going and be as positive as I can on the ball and help the team in any way I can.

“I came back for preseason and wasn’t involved with the Hibs first team, and that was a real low point for me, but I bounced back, kept working hard and got myself really fit.

“Now I feel like I’m playing the best football I’ve played, so I’m just hoping I can continue it.”