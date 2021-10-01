Raith Rovers on the road again at the end of a hectic fortnight

Raith boss John McGlynn. (Pic: Charlie Gilmour)

The Stark’s Park boss says his side have nothing to fear at Rugby Park on Saturday – the latest match in a whirlwind week and a half for the club.

“It’s coming off the back of a difficult period for us, it’ll be our fourth match in 10 days,” he said.

“Kilmarnock have come in to this league with a Premiership budget and have signed players to try and get straight back out of this league and early indications show that they will be there or there abouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paul [Smith, assistant boss] and I watched Kilmarnock’s match on Friday night against Arbroath [a 0-0 draw] who did very well and perhaps should even have won the game.

“We appreciate that Kilmarnock have got a lot of good players, but we hope we’ll be going into it on the back of a win in the derby game on Wednesday and going well ourselves.

"If we do win against Dunfermline we’ll be sitting on 13 points and we’ll be looking to go down to Kilmarnock and make that 16 points.

“That would be a great return with one more game still to go in the first quarter of the season.

""I can understand why Kilmarnock are favourites for the title but we’ll just need to go down there and give it our best shot. We’ve been doing well away from home.