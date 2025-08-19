Raith Rovers: One out and one in as new goalkeeper coach announced

Robbie Thomson celebrates Raith's 2023 Challenge Cup semi-final win at Dundee (Pic FPA)

It was a case of one out and one in at Raith Rovers on Tuesday as Robbie Thomson left his goalkeeper coach role and was swiftly replaced by Calum Erskine.

Thomson, 32, joins Falkirk’s coaching staff after seven years at Stark’s Park during which he made 57 playing appearances and from 2021 combined his coaching duties with running a goalkeeping academy.

Thomson’s most memorable match in a Rovers shirt arguably came in February 2023 when he saved a penalty from Dundee’s Max Anderson at Dens Park to help Raith reach the Challenge Cup final 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

He retired from playing in 2024 to focus fully on coaching.

Calum Erskine is delighted to be taking on Stark's Park role (Pic Raith Rovers)

Raith posted online: “Everyone at Raith Rovers thanks Robbie for his contribution on and off the pitch and wishes him every success in his next chapter.”

Replacement Erskine, 24, began his playing career in England with Bury, before moving back up to Scotland where he enjoyed spells with Stenhousemuir, Dumbarton, and Cumbernauld Colts.

After hanging up his gloves to concentrate fully on coaching, he quickly established himself within the Scottish Football Association’s Performance School programme in 2019, working with some of the most talented young players in the country over the last six years.

Erskine said: “I’m delighted to join Raith. It’s a very exciting club with a great fanbase. As soon as I spoke with the manager (Barry Robson) and John Potter (Raith technical director) I couldn’t wait to get started.”