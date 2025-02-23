Raith Rovers only four points off play-off places in football’s William Hill Championship after back-to-back wins

Finlay Pollock celebrating scoring to make it 2-0 to Raith Rovers against Hamilton Academical at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers are now only four points off the top-four play-off places in football’s William Hill Championship after racking up back-to-back wins by beating Hamilton Academical 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Partick Thistle were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Airdrieonians at the same time, allowing manager Barry Robson’s fifth-placed Fifers to close the gap on them points-wise, thanks also to sixth-placed Greenock Morton’s 2-0 defeat at home to Falkirk the night before.

The Kirkcaldy club are now on 33 points from 26 fixtures, four behind Partick but with two games in hand, after extending their current unbeaten run against Accies to five games.

Dylan Easton was first on the scoresheet at Stark’s Park at the weekend past visiting goalkeeper Dean Lyness from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark, with Finlay Pollock doubling the hosts’ advantage against their South Lanarkshire opponents on 64 minutes by notching up his third goal in two games.

“The structure of the team was really good. I was pleased with that,” Robson told Raith TV afterwards.

“We didn’t look like losing a goal. We were very good structurally and we looked very dangerous at times as well.”

A trip to basement side Airdrie is next up for Raith on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.