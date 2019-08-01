Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers opening league fixtures over the past 10 years

Raith Rovers will be hoping to maintain an impressive record when they begin their League One campaign at Dumbarton on Saturday.

From their last 10 opening league games there has been just one defeat with six wins, and three draws.

A first-half goal from Liam Buchanan was cancelled out early in the second period by ex-Raith winger, Grant Anderson, who is now back at the Kirkcaldy club for his second spell.

1. August 4, 2018: Stranraer 1 Raith 1

Kevin Cawley's 15th minute opener looked set to seal the points for Alloa until a 90th minute equaliser from Lewis Vaughan rescued a point for Rovers in their first match in League One following relegation from the Championship.

2. August 5, 2017: Alloa 1 Raith 1

A deceptively positive start to Gary Locke's tenure saw Rovers claim a comfortable win at Somerset Park with goals from Ross Callachan and Ross Matthews. The season would end with both clubs relegated to League One.

3. August 6, 2016: Ayr 0 Raith 2

A comfortable win over Livingston with Mark Stewart, Ross McCord (penalty) and Mitch Megginson on the scoresheet. Ray McKinnon's Rovers finished the Championship campaign in 4th place but lost to Hibs in the promotion play-offs.

4. August 8, 2015: Raith 3 Livingston 0

