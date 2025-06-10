Raith Rovers' opening pre-season friendly cancelled due to Orange Order parade
Their originally announced friendly that day – at home to Stirling Albion – was cancelled as road closures are in place to cater for an Orange Order parade.
The decision comes ahead of a planned march in Kirkcaldy to be attended by around 3,500 people from the County Grand Orange Lodge of the East of Scotland.
Starting at 1pm, the march will go through Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Links Street, High Street, Kirk Wynd, Hill Street, Whytescauseway, Park Place, Whytehouse Avenue, West Fergus Place, Abbotshall Road, before ending at Beveridge Park car park.
Several road closures are in place to accommodate the parade, which is due to pass Stark’s Park.
Three days after the Linlithgow game, there is then a home friendly for Raith on Tuesday, July 1 versus League One’s Alloa Athletic which gets underway at 7.45pm.
And Raith end their preparations for the competitive 2025-2026 campaign ahead with a trip to last season’s William Hill Championship winners Falkirk – bossed by ex-Raith manager John McGlynn – in a 2pm kick-off on Saturday, July 5.
Falkirk managed to achieve back-to-back promotions last term, when they won the Championship on 73 points, which was enough to finish three points clear of second-placed Livingston.
Despite the fact that Barry Robson’s Raith ended in fifth place on 53 points – 20 behind Falkirk – they had a more than respectable record against the Bairns in 2024-’25.
In the league, Rovers won 1-0 at home v Falkirk last September before also winning 3-1 at the Falkirk Stadium in April. The Kirkcaldy team also prevailed 2-1 after extra-time in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January.
The other two Championship matches played in the last campaign saw Falkirk prevail 3-0 at the Falkirk Stadium in December and 2-0 at Stark’s Park in January.
Tickets for all three upcoming friendlies be made available soon.
