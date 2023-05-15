News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Pair of youngsters sign new deals to stay at club next season

With their existing deals set to expire on May 31, Raith Rovers youngsters Adam Masson and Kieran Mitchell have both signed new contracts to keep them at Stark’s Park until the end of the 2023-24 season.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 15th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:55 BST
Adam Masson (left) is staying at Raith RoversAdam Masson (left) is staying at Raith Rovers
Versatile defender Masson acquitted himself well when called upon in season 2022/23, with the 18-year-old making eight appearances at centre back and right back, most notably at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Attacker Mitchell, 19, spent a productive loan period in SPFL League 2 with Bonnyrigg Rose between last September and this April, when a foot injury prematurely ended his season.

In 24 appearances, Mitchell scored three goals as Rose maintained their SPFL League 2 status in their debut senior season.

Kieran Mitchell celebrates scoring for Bonnyrigg Rose this season (Pic Joe Gilhooley)Kieran Mitchell celebrates scoring for Bonnyrigg Rose this season (Pic Joe Gilhooley)
