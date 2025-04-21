Raith Rovers' Paul Hanlon explains his calmness in firing team ahead at Falkirk

Raith's Paul Hanlon celebrates at full-time after last weekend's 3-1 win at Falkirk (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Scottish centre-halves are not typically known for calmly slotting the ball home to put their team in front in a crucial game, but veteran Raith Rovers star Paul Hanlon is clearly a rare breed!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanlon, 35, speaking to Raith TV immediately after netting Rovers’ second in last Saturday’s 3-1 league win at Falkirk, said: "Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan) has helped the ball into the back post and I've managed to time my run in. My first touch went well enough and I had the time to roll it under the goalie. So I'm delighted.

"I felt pretty composed. My heart rate monitor might have shown a different story!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't find myself in those positions too often but I'm delighted all the same. We had put ourselves a bit on the back foot at the start of the first half going a goal behind.

Raith Rovers' Paul Hanlon scores to make it 2-1 for his team at Falkirk (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

"And the way it ended was such a great way to end in such a big game for us. We felt a wee bit aggrieved. I think Falkirk probably edged it in terms of being the better team in the first half. But I don't think we deserved to be behind.

"We showed that character to come back. We stayed in the game and rallied. At half-time we worked a few things out and in the second half I thought we were excellent.”

Hibernian legend Hanlon stressed that Raith hadn’t sat back after levelling at title-chasing Falkirk, adding a further goal through Dylan Easton’s penalty having earlier levelled through Aiden Marsh, sparking delirium among their supporters in the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's an amazing feeling when you've been behind in the game and to come back and win it in such a good fashion.

"But I think we showed an attitude as well to go and win.

"They go down to 10 men, they're trying to sit deep an make it difficult for us from there. Even when it goes to 1-1, Dycey (Callum Fordyce) stays up front, we keep going and we got the rewards for it.

"The guys coming off the banch the last few weeks have been different class.

"Obviously Marshy was brilliant today and Aidan (Connolly) has made a real difference. It's a real collective effort at the minute and we're getting the rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Falkirk were expecting a party, but it was the Raith fans who were the loudest in the end by a mile. It was great to see.

"We're in a great place. We're full of confidence, winning games in different manners as well.

"Everyone's confident but we know we've got a lot of work to do as well.”