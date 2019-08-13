Raith Rovers pay respects to long-serving gate checker

Raith Rovers players and fans observed a minute’s silence before Saturday’s win over Clyde in memory of Eddie Nelson, who passed away recently.

Eddie (inset) was a lifelong supporter, best remembered for his work as a gate checker at Stark’s Park – a position he held for 28 years.

His colleagues on the turnstiles said of him: “Eddie never missed a match and was always the first to arrive.

“He was very reliable, dependable and trustworthy.

“He liked a bit of banter with those coming through his turnstile and got to know many faces over the years.

“He will be sadly missed by his gate checker colleagues”

His funeral will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, August 15 at 11.45 a.m.