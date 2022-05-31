Raith Rovers: Player and assistant sign up for new season

As expected Murray’s assistant at former club Airdrie, Scott Agnew, has finally confirmed his move to Kirkcaldy.
Joining him is Peterhead captain Scott Brown, making the switch from part-time to full time football.
‘Aggy’ has worked with manager Murray on and off over the last ten years as both a player at Dumbarton and St Mirren, before teaming up as his no.2 at the Diamonds.
He was still registered as a player whilst at the Excelsior Stadium, but the 34-year-old will now concentrate fully on matters from the sidelines.
Midfielder Brown has signed a two-year-deal after his contract in Aberdeenshire expired.
The 27-year-old was well thought of by tBlue Toon boss Jim McInally having worn the skipper’s armband for the last three seasons.
Brown is the second addition to Murray's squad, with Dylan Easton having put pen to paper on a switch from Airdrie last week.