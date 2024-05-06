Players' Player of the Year: Lewis Vaughan. The club's top scorer this season with 18 goals this season, Vaughan, 28, received a testimonial against Hibernian having served Raith since 2011 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Raith Rovers Player of the Year Ball 2024: Who won what at The Dean Park Hotel ceremony on Sunday?

Raith Rovers’ Player of the Year Ball at the Dean Park Hotel on Sunday saw prizes handed out in various categories to honour the Kirkcaldy team’s top performers during a fine season which has seen them finish Scottish Championship runners-up.