Raith Rovers Player of the Year Ball 2024: Who won what at The Dean Park Hotel ceremony on Sunday?

Raith Rovers’ Player of the Year Ball at the Dean Park Hotel on Sunday saw prizes handed out in various categories to honour the Kirkcaldy team’s top performers during a fine season which has seen them finish Scottish Championship runners-up.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 6th May 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:22 BST

Here, the Fife Free Press showcases all the winners in the eight categories announced at this black tie event which was hosted by Graeme Kilgour and also featured after-dinner speaker John Gahagan.

Players' Player of the Year: Lewis Vaughan. The club's top scorer this season with 18 goals, Vaughan, 28, received a testimonial against Hibernian having served Raith since 2011 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Players' Player of the Year: Lewis Vaughan. The club's top scorer this season with 18 goals, Vaughan, 28, received a testimonial against Hibernian having served Raith since 2011

Supporters’ Player/Best Performance of the Year: Sam Stanton. With seven goals and 10 assists, Stanton, 30, was fans’ favourite and also recognised for fine form in 2-0 win over Dunfermline. (Pic M Scates/SNS)

Supporters' Player/Best Performance of the Year: Sam Stanton. With seven goals and 10 assists, Stanton, 30, was fans' favourite and also recognised for fine form in 2-0 win over Dunfermline.

Manager's Player of the Year: Kevin Dabrowski. The 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper is a cult hero at Raith, where he has kept 15 clean sheets this season and made some amazing saves. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

Manager's Player of the Year: Kevin Dabrowski. The 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper is a cult hero at Raith, where he has kept 15 clean sheets this season and made some amazing saves.

Goal of the Season: Scott Brown. Skipper Brown, 29, scooped this award for his stunning late winner against Dundee United at Stark's Park in 2-1 success on February 16 (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)

Goal of the Season: Scott Brown. Skipper Brown, 29, scooped this award for his stunning late winner against Dundee United at Stark's Park in 2-1 success on February 16

