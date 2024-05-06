Here, the Fife Free Press showcases all the winners in the eight categories announced at this black tie event which was hosted by Graeme Kilgour and also featured after-dinner speaker John Gahagan.
1.
Players' Player of the Year: Lewis Vaughan. The club's top scorer this season with 18 goals, Vaughan, 28, received a testimonial against Hibernian having served Raith since 2011 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2.
Supporters’ Player/Best Performance of the Year: Sam Stanton. With seven goals and 10 assists, Stanton, 30, was fans’ favourite and also recognised for fine form in 2-0 win over Dunfermline. (Pic M Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3.
Manager's Player of the Year: Kevin Dabrowski. The 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper is a cult hero at Raith, where he has kept 15 clean sheets this season and made some amazing saves. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4.
Goal of the Season: Scott Brown. Skipper Brown, 29, scooped this award for his stunning late winner against Dundee United at Stark's Park in 2-1 success on February 16 (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.