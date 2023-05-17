Robbie Thomson has been at Raith Rovers for five years

This means that Thomson, 30, will start his sixth season with Rovers when the new campaign kicks off in July.

A pre-season signing in June 2018, the son of Raith’s 1994 Coca-Cola Cup final goalkeeping legend Scott Thomson has been tasked with goalkeeper coaching duties for the last two seasons, working most recently with Jamie MacDonald and Andy McNeil.

A regular on the matchday bench as substitute goalkeeper (as well as coach), Thomson played a key part in the club's SPFL Trust Trophy run last season, when his penalty shootout heroics at Dens Park helped get Raith past Dundee in the semi-final and into their second successive final in the tournament.

Liam Dick has signed on to play a third season at Raith Rovers (Pic by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

Thomson told club media after signing: “It’s an exciting time to be part of the club.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new board, staff and players to be the best we can be on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted to be continuing my role as player/goalkeeping coach and I’m really thankful to the club for giving me the opportunity to build on the work I have carried out already.

“It’s a role I really enjoy and I thrive off the responsibility of developing the goalkeepers at RRFC.”

Thomson’s re-signing was announced on Wednesday morning, with defender Dick’s new deal having been announced the previous day.

A June 2021 signing from Alloa – having also previously played for Falkirk, Stranraer and Dumbarton - 27-year-old Dick is comfortable playing at either left full back or centre back and his existing Rovers deal had been due to expire on May 31.

