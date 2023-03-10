Raith Rovers: players told ‘relish challenge’ of Scottish Cup tie against Rangers

He put his players through a training session today with a further one planned for Saturday.

“Everyone is looking forward to the game,” he said at this afternoon’s media call. “Our preparations have gone well - nothing has popped up we didn’t expect.

“The players have to relish the challenge. There is no point sitting here saying there isn’t a gulf between the teams - it’s pretty obvious - but we will go there with a belief we can put up a good show of ourselves, and cause Rangers problems in areas we feel they may be vulnerable.

Scottish Cup (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“But we are going up against a really good side with an excellent manager, and going to a ground where not many teams get much.

“We’re not going to Ibrox just to walk through the doors. We’re there to do a job, to try to win the game as hard as that will be. We want to show we are capable of progressing to this level, so we have to bang on for the game and Rangers to be a bit off.”

It’s the club’s first cup quarter final since 2015, and the draw was their reward for a stunning 3-1 win which knocked Motherwell out of the competition.

“From a footballing side, it doesn’t get much tougher,” Murray said. “From a financial side, it could not have been any better for the club. This has come in a way we perhaps don’t expect. Everyone knows how hard it is for cubs to keep running and to maintain a team. This draw is a boost to the coffers.