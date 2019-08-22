Raith Rovers players will keep working hard to get things right – Benedictus

A see-saw match saw Rovers recover from being a goal down at half-time to take the lead only to be hit with two late Stranraer strikes that left them to return empty-handed.

Shortly after the match captain Kyle Benedictus reflected on a disappointing outcome.

“A good strike for their first goal had us behind and we spoke at the break that we didn’t think we had done enough and looked to change that after half-time,” he said.

“We had a great spell either side of the break and we put them under pressure, got our goals, and with ten minutes to go we were talking about it on the pitch.

“It was a case of trying to keep things tight and see out the game and get what would have been a good result.

“However, it didn’t materialise as we lost two sloppy goals where we just switched off and let them back into it.

“But it’s a hard place to go to and I’m not sure that many teams will go down there and get results.”

The biggest worry for Raith is that the match continued the frustrating trend from last season of Rovers failing to see out games on the road.

“We’re extremely disappointed as we got into a winning position and it’s something we have to sort as we did this in some matches last season and it’s very costly,” Benedictus added.

“We actually felt quite comfortable and in control during the game but it’s more goals lost and we have to keep more clean sheets.

“But it’s only three games into the season and it’s something we’ll have to work on to improve that part of our game.”

Rovers have a chance to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host a winless Montrose at Stark’s Park, a side who are currently second bottom after three games.

“We’ll aim to get back on track next week against Montrose, who had a good season last year,” Benedictus said.

“We have to be confident that we can beat them at our place – although they almost got a result at Falkirk,

“There are no easy games in League One but it’s up to us, we’ll keep going and work hard in training and get things right.”