Raith Rovers: Police appeal for witnesses after two males injured in alleged disorder at Ross County

A general view of the Global Energy Stadium ahead of kick-off on Saturday (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an incident which left two young men with head injuries after Saturday’s Ross County v Raith Rovers match.

At around 5.20pm on Saturday, officers were summoned to reports of a disturbance in the Jubilee Park Road area.

It’s alleged that Raith and County fans had been embroiled in a violent altercation outside Dingwall’s Global Energy Stadium after away supporters had left the ground at half-time.

It is believed that the two young males sustained head injuries and required medical treatment after the incident.

There was nothing ongoing when officers attended the scene, but the two males were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and were discharged.

Detective Sergeant Chris Robertson said: “We know the area was busy with supporters at the time and there are likely to be witnesses to this incident who have yet to speak to police.

“From enquiries so far, we know there was a group of people seen with their faces covered. We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about this group.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened, has any information or mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

“Police will be liaising with both clubs as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 2538 of 4 October. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.