Raith Rovers post update on crocked striker Finlay Pollock

After a successful loan spell at Raith Rovers which yielded six goals in 24 games, Finlay Pollock’s time at Stark’s Park has been ended prematurely by a hamstring injury.

The player went off after 72 minutes of the 1-0 home William Hill Championship victory over Ayr United last Saturday and the Scotland under-21 international has now returned to parent club Hearts.

Raith posted on X: “Following a season-ending hamstring injury, Finlay Pollock will now return to parent club Heart of Midlothian.

"We'd like to thank Finlay for his outstanding contribution this season, and wish him all the best in his recovery and future career.”

Speaking to the Fife Free Press recently, Pollock had been explaining how he was thriving under the leadership of Raith boss Barry Robson.

The young forward said: “Ever since the gaffer’s come in he’s switched my role in the team. I’ve sort of become a wide striker which I wasn’t too familiar with before.

"But the gaffer and Mickey (Raith assistance manager Colin Cameron) have really taught me how to play that wide striker, where to be, how to press and annoy defenders.

“When we’ve got the ball, when to come short, when to go long, all different stuff like that, and I think it’s really started to effect my game positively.

"I think I’m in good areas at right times and pressing defenders well when I should be. I’ve been going out and doing extra as well in Tuesday training sessions with a couple of others."

The Fife Free Press also wishes Pollock well as he attempts to battle back to fitness.