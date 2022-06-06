Raith Rovers: Pre-season friendlies announced

Raith will play their SPFL Trust Trophy Final opponents Queen of the South in a pre-season friendly. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Ian Murray’s men will firstly travel to play Dunbar United before returning to the Kingdom for two further matches.

On Saturday, June 25 they will take part in a testimonial for long-serving Dunbar player, Grant Thomson at the Seasiders’ New Countess Park.

Kick off against the East of Scotland outfit will be at 3pm.

Midweek, on June 29, they will welcome last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy finalists Queen of the South to Stark’s Park for a 7.45pm kick off.

Finally, Saturday, July 2 will see Rovers make the short trip to New Central Park to meet new League One side Kelty Hearts.

Kick off is at 3pm.