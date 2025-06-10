Raith Rovers' pre-season friendlies include trip to Scottish Premiership side

Raith's Paul Hanlon celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in a 3-1 victory at Falkirk in the sides' last meeting, a William Hill Championship fixture on April 19 (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)

Raith Rovers have announced that their pre-season friendlies will begin on Saturday, June 28 with a home fixture against League Two outfit Stirling Albion which kicks off at 3pm at Stark’s Park.

There is another home friendly on Tuesday, July 1 versus League One’s Alloa Athletic which gets underway at 7.45pm.

And then Raith end their preparations for the competitive 2025-2026 campaign ahead with a trip to last season’s William Hill Championship winners Falkirk – bossed by ex-Raith manager John McGlynn – in a 2pm kick-off on Saturday, July 5.

This will provide Raith with their toughest pre-season test against a side newly promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

Tickets will be made available soon for all these matches.