Raith Rovers' pre-season friendlies include trip to Scottish Premiership side
Raith Rovers have announced that their pre-season friendlies will begin on Saturday, June 28 with a home fixture against League Two outfit Stirling Albion which kicks off at 3pm at Stark’s Park.
There is another home friendly on Tuesday, July 1 versus League One’s Alloa Athletic which gets underway at 7.45pm.
And then Raith end their preparations for the competitive 2025-2026 campaign ahead with a trip to last season’s William Hill Championship winners Falkirk – bossed by ex-Raith manager John McGlynn – in a 2pm kick-off on Saturday, July 5.
This will provide Raith with their toughest pre-season test against a side newly promoted to the Scottish Premiership.
Tickets will be made available soon for all these matches.
