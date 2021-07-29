Raith Rovers' Premier Sports Cup date with Aberdeen confirmed
The date and time of Raith Rovers’ Premier Sports Cup clash with Aberdeen has been confirmed.
The Kirkcaldy club will take on Stephen Glass’s side in round two of the competition on Sunday, August 15 with a noon kick off.
The match at Stark’s Park will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.
The draw for the third round will be made after the Celtic v Hearts match which kicks off at 3pm on the same day and will also be shown live on the channel.
The full draw for the last 16 is;
Friday, August 13: Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic – Premier Sports (7.30pm); Saturday August 14: Ayr United v Dundee United, Dundee v Motherwell, Livingston v St Mirren (all matches at 3pm); Sunday, August 15: Raith Rovers v Aberdeen – Premier Sports (12pm), Arbroath v St Johnstone (2pm), Hibernian v Kilmarnock (2pm), Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – Premier Sports (3pm).