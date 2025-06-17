Raith Rovers' preparations well underway at pre-season training

Defender Paul Hanlon back into the swing of things at pre-season training (Pic Raith Rovers)

Just over six weeks after ending their 2024-2025 William Hill Championship campaign with a resounding 5-1 victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden on Friday, May 2, Raith Rovers players this week returned for pre-season training at Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Rovers manager Barry Robson now being assisted by recently-installed Andy Kirk following the departure of Colin Cameron from the ‘right hand man’ role, the Kirkcaldy squad were put through their paces as the build-up to the new campaign got underway.

With gaffer Robson noted for favouring gruelling running sessions for his teams, he will be aiming to have his squad ‘super fit’ by the time the competitive 2025-’26 season starts in earnest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars including defender Paul Hanlon, long serving Ross Matthews, striker Callum Smith and winger Dylan Easton – who was sporting a new ‘centre parting’ haircut – were put through a series of drills on the 3G Stark’s Park surface.

Ross Matthews gets back in the grind, watched by Callum Smith and Jordan Doherty (Pic Raith Rovers)

In addition to the training, Raith have pre-season friendly matches away to Linlithgow Rose (Saturday, June 28, 2pm kick-off); before a home Stark’s Park match against Alloa Athletic (Tuesday, July 1, 7.45pm kick-off), and an away encounter v Falkirk (Saturday, July 5, 2pm kick-off) rounds off their preparations.

From there, it will be straight into the serious stuff with the start of Raith’s Premier Sports Cup Group F campaign.

Robson’s team will begin with a trip to Moray to take on League Two outfit Elgin City at Borough Briggs on Saturday, July 12 in a 3pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Raith is a home game against East Kilbride on Tuesday, July 15 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Matchday three sees Rovers visit St Johnstone on Tuesday, July 22 in a 7.45pm kick-off. And Group F ends for Raith at home to Inverness on Saturday, July 26 in a 3pm kick-off.

Tomorrow at 9am, Raith and all the other SPFL clubs will discover their league fixtures for 2025-’26.

The Kirkcaldy side paid for a slow start last season, which included sacking then manager Ian Murray following a 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians on the opening day. Replacement Neill Collins lasted less than four months before resigning to take over Sacramento Republic, leading to Robson’s appointment.