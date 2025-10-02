Raith Rovers: Profile on club's 'best ever player' Willie McNaught

Willie McNaught is widely regarded as Raith Rovers' greatest player of all time

During a remarkable career with Raith Rovers in which he became the club’s all-time record appearance maker by turning out on 658 occasions between 1941 and 1962, the late, great Willie McNaught also earned the formidable reputation of being the Kirkcaldy outfit’s best ever player while never being booked.

Dumfries-born defender McNaught, who also had a brief spell at Brechin City after leaving Raith, made five Scotland international appearances and played six times for the Scottish Football League XI, leaving a fantastic legacy before his death aged 66 on April 12, 1989.

Reminiscing about McNaught’s overall journey to Stark’s Park and his greatness as a player, Raith Rovers club historian and lifelong fan John Greer, 65, told the Fife Free Press: “The Rovers spotted him in a match for the British Army team.

"It was a guy called Willie Reekie that was the scout for the Rovers and had done various jobs at the Rovers.

"And he saw Willie McNaught playing in a match in, I think it was about 1940, something like that.

"It was just after the war and he very quickly moved to sign him. So Willie signed for the Rovers and he played for us for 21 years.

"Willie was never booked in his professional career with the Rovers.

"He started off as a left-back and played quite a few of his games for Scotland as a left back.

"But when he moved forward to become a centre-half or what would become known as a central defender, he was just so good.

"I think I've read people talking about Willie not having great pace.

"But what they said about Willie McNaught was that the first five yards were inside his head, because he knew instinctively how to play.”

When asked to elaborate on McNaught’s top achievements as a Raith player, Greer added: “Willie was in the team which won the second division championship in 1949.

"And that was the same year they were League Cup runners-up after losing 2-0 to Rangers at Hampden in March.

"Willie also played in three Scottish Cup semi-finals for the Rovers (in 1951 when they lost 3-2 to Celtic; in 1956 when they were defeated 3-0 by Hearts in a replay and in 1957 when Raith were beaten 2-0 by Falkirk in a replay).

"Willie was in the team that finished fourth in the old Scottish first division in 1956-57, finishing a point ahead of Celtic on 39 points from their 34 matches.

"That league season included a 5-1 Raith win over Rangers at Stark’s Park. And Rangers were the champions that year.

“Willie was also the first non-Old Firm player to win the Scottish Player of the Year, in 1957.”

Greer reckons McNaught played in Raith’s second best team of all time, surpassed only by the squad which finished third in Scotland’s top flight in 1921-’22.

He said: “That was a fabulous team as well. That team had Tom Jennings in it who was sold to Leeds United.

"To this day, Tom is the fourth top goal scorer in Leeds United's history, behind Peter Lorimer, John Charles and Allan Clarke.”