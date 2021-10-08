Raith Rovers promote campaign to save lives ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy clash with East Fife

Blaise Riley-Snow displays the trophy (picture by Rob Casey/SPFL Trust)

The Kirkcaldy side hosts East Fife at lunchtime tomorrow (Saturday, 1pm) in the third round of the competition, which has a special focus on mental health, with World Mental Health day falling this Sunday, October 10.

Midfielder Riley-Snow, who scored the winning goal for Raith in the previous round to set up the derby encounter with Darren Young’s Fifers, joined his manager McGlynn at Stark’s Park to display the SPFL Trust Trophy – which they ultimately hope to lift after the final in early April.

As well as highlighting the SPFL Trust mental health programmes, the occasion also focused on Scotland's national suicide prevention campaign, United to Prevent Suicide.

Blaise Riley-Snow with Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn (picture by Rob Casey / SPFL Trust)

The latest arm of this work, FC United to Prevent Suicide, is aimed at football fans and encourages them to come together, as talking can save lives.