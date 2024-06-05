SPFL Trust Trophy has new format

Raith Rovers and their rival clubs will be playing for a £100,000 winners’ jackpot under a new format in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

This new system will involve only clubs playing in Scottish leagues, who will share a record-breaking prize pot.

An estimated £790,000 is on offer – up 58% on last season, in which Raith saw off Cliftonville (3-0) and Montrose (3-1) at home in rounds three and four before winning 4-1 at Hamilton Accies in the quarter-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Murray’s side were eventually defeated 1-0 at home by bogey team and eventual cup winners Aidrieonians in the semi-finals.

The £100,000 winners’ prize is a 100% increase on the amount won by Airdrieonians last term. Further sums are available as ‘facility fees’ for all live TV games, with the final payout to clubs set to exceed £800,000 for the first time ever.

The draw for the opening rounds is in early July.

Neil Doncaster, group chief executive of the SPFL, said: “The SPFL Trust have been fantastic supporters of this important cup competition. Their investment, and the continuing generosity of James and Morag Anderson, is greatly appreciated.

“We have very much enjoyed the participation of cross-border teams, who have competed in six seasons of this competition since they first joined in season 2016/17. However, their involvement does further complicate our already congested fixture schedule.

"Hence the SPFL Trust Trophy will revert to a Scottish-only competition next season.

“We are delighted to welcome five Highland League clubs and six Lowland League clubs into the SPFL Trust Trophy next season.”

The full prizemoney list is: Winner - £100,000; Runner-up - £60,000; Losing semi-finalists - £40,000; Losing quarter-finalists - £30,000; 4th round losers - £20,000; 3rd round losers - £15,000; 2nd round losers - £10,000; 1st round losers - £5,000.