Raith's Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring winner at Hamilton Accies on Monday (Pic Scott Louden)

Gullan, 23, netted the winner at Hamilton Accies as Rovers prevailed 1-0 on the same day to consolidate sixth place in the Championship standings with 27 points from 20 games, just three points adrift of Greenock Morton – who have played two fewer fixtures – in the coveted fourth position which at the end of the season will yield a play-off spot.

Dundee head for Stark’s Park for the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm and is being screened live on BBC Scotland, in second spot with 34 points from 19 games having won all five of their league fixtures immediately prior to being seen off by Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties.

"It’s going to be a tough game,” former Hibs striker Gullan told the Fife Free Press. “We know what a good team Dundee are. At home the last time it was a close game, I think they won 1-0 but it could have gone either way to be honest.

"Obviously they’ve picked up a lot of form recently so they’ll be confident.

"I don’t think losing to Arbroath will knock them too much and we need to expect a reaction from them so we look forward to that.

"If we can defend the way we did at Hamilton then we’ve got a right good chance.

"We’ve got a lot of players that are comfortable on the ball, can take the ball in tight positions and kind of get out of a crowded area.

"The way that the boys fought at Hamilton was very good. They threw everything at us so it would have been easy to give away chances. I think we conceded one chance in the second-half and Jamie MacDonald pulled off a great save.

"We fought well, defended well and overall it was a good three points.”