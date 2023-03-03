Kieran Ngwenya has made 22 appearances for Raith Rovers this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Glasgow-born Ngwenya, 20, who qualifies to play for Malawi via his dad’s country of birth, will fly out to Saudi Arabia next week which means he faces missing the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, March 12, the home Championship game against Cove Rangers on Saturday, March 18 and the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Hamilton Accies at Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

Malawi’s double header of games against the Egyptians comes via an away game on Friday, March 24 before the home return fixture on Tuesday, March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic recognition for Kieran first and foremost to be invited to a training camp and then potentially play in these qualifiers,” Raith manager Ian Murray told Raith TV.

"It’s disappointing for us because we want our best players with us all the time.

"He’s had a good season, he’s gained valuable experience going forward and he’s a good player.

"But again, that comes with the call-up as well. You don’t get called up unless you’ve done something right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad