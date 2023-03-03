Raith Rovers: Raith to 'suffer the consequences' as key defender Kieran Ngwenya set to miss crucial March matches after international call-up
Raith Rovers face losing key defender Kieran Ngwenya for crucial league and cup games during March after the on-loan Aberdeen stopper was named in the provisional squad for Malawi’s two-week training camp in Saudi Arabia preparing for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt later this month.
Glasgow-born Ngwenya, 20, who qualifies to play for Malawi via his dad’s country of birth, will fly out to Saudi Arabia next week which means he faces missing the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, March 12, the home Championship game against Cove Rangers on Saturday, March 18 and the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Hamilton Accies at Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, March 26.
Malawi’s double header of games against the Egyptians comes via an away game on Friday, March 24 before the home return fixture on Tuesday, March 28.
“It’s fantastic recognition for Kieran first and foremost to be invited to a training camp and then potentially play in these qualifiers,” Raith manager Ian Murray told Raith TV.
"It’s disappointing for us because we want our best players with us all the time.
"He’s had a good season, he’s gained valuable experience going forward and he’s a good player.
"But again, that comes with the call-up as well. You don’t get called up unless you’ve done something right.
"So I’m really, really happy for Kieran, delighted he’s going to have this opportunity to go away and mix it in a different style and with different people but we’ll suffer the consequences.”