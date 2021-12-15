Raith Rovers recruit midfielder Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton (picture by Tony Fimister)

The 27-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, having most recently played for Dundalk in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Rovers manager John McGlynn told the club website www.raithrovers.net the player would be available for selection from the January 2 New Year derby onwards, subject to international clearance being granted.

“Sam has gained great experience both here in Scotland – where he came through the youth system at Hibs and then playing with Dundee United – before going to the States and, until recently playing in the Republic of Ireland with Dundalk,” added McGlynn.

“He comes to us as a central midfielder who has been playing regularly at a high level and will settle in very quickly at the club. Sam is a gifted footballer who has a great range of pass and will go from box to box. He is a great age and has gained tremendous experience which we can benefit from.

“Sam was also on loan at the same time as our own Lewis Vaughan at Dumbarton – Lewis spoke very highly of their time playing together there and we can’t wait to see Sam in a Rovers jersey, playing his football and helping the club push on in the second half of the season.”

Stanton already has 10 years experience in professional football, making his debut for Hibs aged 17 against Rangers in January 2012, as well as representing Scotland at under 18, under 19 and under 21 levels between 2012 and 2014.

After over 50 appearances for the Hibees, scoring three goals, and loan spells at Cowdenbeath, Livingston, Dumbarton and Dundee United, Stanton then signed for Dundee United permanently in January 2018.

Fifty appearances and five goals for the Terrors were then followed by a 12-month spell in the United States with Phoenix Rising FC in January 2020.