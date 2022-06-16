Raith Rovers recruit Ross at right-back

Ross Millen (picture by Tony Fimister)

Ross Millen, a 27-year-old right-back, has joined the Kirkcaldy club on a two-year deal from English League 2 side Scunthorpe United after spending last season at Glanford Park.

The son of former Rovers defender Andy Millen – who spent half a season at Stark's Park in the late 1990s – he has played nearly 250 games in his career to date after making his breakthrough at the age of 18 along the A92 at East End Park, scoring a memorable winner past Kevin Cuthbert against his new club as Raith exited the Ramsdens Cup after lifting the trophy in 2014.

Since leaving Fife, Millen has played in the Scottish Championship for Livingston and League 2 with Clyde and Queen's Park before a three-year stint in the Premiership with Kilmarnock.

Murray, previously at Airdrieonians, is also understood to be close to securing the services of another goalkeeper, who could supply back-up down the line for Jamie MacDonald and Robbie Thomson.

His search for new personnel is continuing and Murray hopes his squad will be at the right level around the end of the transfer window.

“I’ve made it clear to the club that the squad will probably inflate temporarily because we need to get players in but we need to assess what we have,” he said.

“Obviously, we are a little bit down. That’s not to say we need too much, but we do need to try and back the guys up.

“We’re a bit light up front and probably a little bit light at centre-halves, so those are the two areas.

“We are very heavy in midfield but sometimes it’s a case of letting a few players go out and play games.”

Murray added that he is looking forward to Rovers’ first pre-season match on Saturday, June 25 – a visit to Dunbar United for a testimonial game.

He said it would be good hopefully to see his team in action, get “minutes in the legs at that point for us” and have a look at some of the young players who had not figured too heavily so far.