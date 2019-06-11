Raith Rovers reject bids for defender Euan Murray

Raith Rovers are battling to hold onto Euan Murray after rejecting several bids for the defender.

The Press understands that up to four Scottish clubs - one Premier League side and three from the Championship - are keen to sign the 25-year-old, with interest also coming from England.

A number of bids have been received, with at least one believed to amount to a five-figure sum with sell-ons, but the Kirkcaldy club have so far refused to budge.

Murray has been arguably Rovers most consistent player over his two seasons at Stark's Park, starting 90 games and making two sub appearances, scoring nine goals, and also had a spell as stand-in skipper last term.

The versatile defender, who can play centre-back and full-back, is understood to be keen on a move to a higher level after failing to secure promotion with Raith following the play-off defeat to Queen of the South last month.

He has one year left on his contract and would be free to sign for another club on a pre-contract in January.