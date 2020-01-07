Raith Rovers respond to reports over interest in Falkirk's Louis Longridge

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has addressed speculation linking the club with a move for out-of-contract Falkirk winger Louis Longridge.

"It was news to me when I seen it," was McGlynn's response when questioned about reports suggesting that Raith were hoping to lure a key player from one of their League One title rivals.

"I've got to say that I've been impressed with him when he's played against us," McGlynn added.

"We are looking for a particular player, but we think we've probably got players like him."

Longridge previously spent six months at Raith on loan from Hamilton during the 2015-16 season, helping Ray McKinnon's side achieve a place in the Premiership play-offs, before losing to Hibernian.

The 28-year-old's contract expired on Saturday and while he is still in discussion with Falkirk over a possible renewal, other clubs are also believed to have made enquiries.