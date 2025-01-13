Raith Rovers return for Callum Hannah after Montrose loan terminated

Callum Hannah (right) takes on Kyle Doherty during a man of the match display for Montrose against Queen of the South (Pic Phoenix Photography)

Nineteen-year-old left-back Callum Hannah has returned to parent club Raith Rovers after a short loan period with League One side Montrose.

It was announced today that both clubs have mutually agreed to terminate the loan, with former Kirkcaldy & Dysart star Hannah having made 20 appearances for The Gable Endies since joining on loan last summer, with half of those coming from the bench.

Raith posted online: “His time at Montrose saw a number of impressive cameos, including a man of the match display vs Queen of the South and a solid 90 minutes in a League Cup tie against Motherwell, taking them to penalties.”

And Montrose manager Stewart Petrie said: “Callum has done well in his short time with us, but overall it was felt best for his ongoing development to allow him to return to Stark’s Park at this time.

“We wish Callum all the best for the future and thank Raith again for making the loan happen.”