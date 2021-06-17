Raith Rovers return for pre-season training

Lewis Vaughan and Kyle Benedictus in pre-season training at Stark's Park (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The players assembled at Stark’s Park last Friday to begin preparations for the new season which kicks off in less than a month at Central Park in a Premier Sports Cup tie with Cowdenbeath on July 10.

Raith boss John McGlynn said he was happy with the start they’ve made and the condition of his players.

"Training is going very well," he said.

"I'm very happy with the fitness of the players. They've all come back in good condition, especially the guys who were already here.

“They've maybe had less of a break than the guys who have come in from other clubs who finished earlier than we did, or who maybe weren't playing so much towards the end of the season.

“Our guys are a wee bit ahead of them but that's OK. It's understandable under the circumstances.

“We got back last Friday and did a double session and then another on Saturday and are back at it this week.

“They guys are working extremely hard, are showing a really good attitude and the new players are getting integrated into the squad.”

Two of the squad who have had to sit out are defenders Frankie Musonda, as he recovers from a knee operation, and Dave McKay who has had a setback on his recovery from a cruciate injury which he suffered in August last year.

McGlynn says: “The expectation with Dave McKay was that he would be fine and 100 per cent and from his cruciate point of view he was.

“Unfortunately he trained on the first day back and has picked up a bit of a niggle in his hamstring so he is the only injury we've had so far.

“It's very frustrating and very unlucky for him to have picked that up, especially as we didn't do an awful lot.

“To pick that up as he did is a bit of a nightmare to be honest.

“It's not a long-term injury by any means but it's frustrating for us and it's frustrating for Dave too.

“He's been out for over a year, covid didn't help him, and he was obviously desperate to get back.

“It's probably going to be another 10 days to two weeks before he can come back in to training.”

McGlynn said that as well as working up a sweat the players are also taking tactical information on board.

“We are working on their fitness obviously but we immediately get into tactical stuff.

“You can't just run and run and run so we're taking this opportunity to work on tactical things that the new players have to get a grip of and revision for the guys we already had here.