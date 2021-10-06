Raith Rovers return refreshed and rested after some deserved downtime

The squad resumed training on Wednesday after their 3-1 weekend win at Kilmarnock, their fourth match in 10 days, a fine display against Celtic and a win over Partick Thistle, plus a point-sharer with Dunfermline.

This Saturday sees Rovers at home to East Fife with a 1pm kick-off in round three of the Scottish Challenge Cup – a diversion from the league campaign but a game Rovers will still enter very positively.

“We had such a difficult period I wanted the guys to get some downtime, to chill out, clear their heads, get away from football, then come back with the batteries recharged and ready to go again,” explained boss John McGlynn.

The club were delighted with the result and the performance against Kilmarnock, which had given Rovers 10 points out of 12, while they’d also gone to Celtic Park and “played great”.

Cramming four big matches into so little time was hard but McGlynn said: “The players were brilliant on Saturday and the way they carried out the game-plan was virtually spot on. They have to take massive, massive credit for the way they played.”

Energy levels, will, spirit and mentality were “second to none”, and McGlynn was also proud of the performances and the style of football.

“We believe we should have beaten Dunfermline – another two points would have been a massive big help to us regarding the league table, but there’s a long way to go and plenty of points to play for.

“If we can go to places like Kilmarnock and win, Ayr and win and Morton and win, it stands us in good stead going forward. We can go anywhere and win.”

McGlynn said Raith would afford East Fife a lot of respect as League One is a competitive division.

They have full-time opposition in Queen’s Park and Falkirk, and clubs like Airdrie and Cove Rangers are spending lavishly, he noted.

Although struggling at the foot of the tableat present, Darren Young’s side are playing difficult games every week and would be well prepared for teams like Raith, essentially having nothing to lose, said McGlynn.