Raith Rovers' returnee Grant Anderson enjoying striker role in second spell at club

With four goals in seven league games, Raith Rovers forward Grant Anderson is enjoying a prolific start to the season.

The 33-year-old has converted from a winger to a striker in his second spell at the club and has made his mark with a number of important goals, including the match winner in Airdrie on Saturday.

He was in the right place at the right time to fire home a Kyle Benedictus cut-back 10 minutes into the second half to secure the 1-0 win that sent Rovers back to the top of League One.

"That's where I should be - in between the two centre halves in the middle of the goal," Anderson said.

"I know from playing on the wing that's where I want my striker to be if I'm fizzing it across the face. If he's not there I'm disappointed.

"Bene did well to get to the by-line and I thought, 'I've got to get there and see what happens'.

"Luckily enough for me I managed to get across the front of the defender, get a touch on it and it went in."

It was at Stranraer last season where Anderson first impressed as a striker, paving the way for a return to Stark's Park.

"They ran into money problems and I had to play in other positions to help out the team," he said.

"I had a string of games up front and did quite well, and John McGlynn's cottoned onto that and thought he could use it. I'm just glad he's brought me back.

"It's been enjoyable so far and, touch wood, it's going to continue.

"The way the gaffer wants the team to play you're always going to get chances. It's up to me to be in right place at the right time and do my job.

"The other side of the game the gaffer is trying to get me to do is to come short with my back to goal.

"I've never done that in my career so I'm working on that and getting more used to it.

"It's the first time I've played in this kind of system before, so it's all new to me.

"It's enjoyable just now so long may it continue."

Saturday's victory was an important one as Raith bounced back from losing their previous two away fixtures at East Fife and Stranraer.

"We needed this one," Anderson added.

"I don't even think it was luck because we were on top for 95 per cent of the game.

"It wasn't just a case of kicking it the way we were facing and getting a scrappy goal, we played some good football.

"We soaked in a bit of pressure at the end but that was always going to happen when you're 1-0 up away from home.

"They've got a boy with a long throw and they were always going to put it in the box and see what happens, but we dealt with it really well.

"That's three clean sheets in a row which is a vast improvement from the start of the season.

"Next week at Forfar is just as important. It's the same kind of pitch so it's going to require the same attitude and determination and hopefully we'll get another clean sheet.

"If we can go away from home and grind out one-nils, I'll be happy."