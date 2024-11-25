Raith Rovers reveal identity of interim chairman after Steven MacDonald's resignation

Steven MacDonald had been Raith Rovers chairman since April 2022 (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

After stepping down as Raith Rovers chairman and director on Monday, Steven MacDonald thanked former club owner John Sim and the current board for all their help.

MacDonald, who joined the Raith board in February 2019 and became chairman in April 2022, said: “It has been an absolute honour serving as director and chairman of Raith Rovers, and I must give a big thank you to my good friend Alex Penman for inviting me to join and introducing me to John Sim.

"To John, thank you so much for taking me on as a director then as chairman, a position which I felt truly honoured to have held.

"A massive thank you to the staff who have supported me and do a fantastic job for the club.

David Sinton has resigned as a Raith Rovers director

"My favourite moment was winning the Challenge Cup in April 2022. The support that day was unbelievable, and the team delivered a brilliant performance to bring the Cup back to Kirkcaldy.

"Seeing the joy on the faces of thousands of supporters is a memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"To the current board, what a rollercoaster it’s been. The highs and lows of football have brought excitement, passion, laughter, and tears. What an incredible 20 months! I wish you all the best as you continue building the club towards a successful future.”

Rovers, who also announced the immediate departure of director David Sinton after his resignation and also thanked him very much for his sterling efforts in Kirkcaldy, have placed Colin Smart into the role of interim chairman.

Colin Smart has been appointed Raith Rovers' interim chairman (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Sinton, who first served as chairman in 2005 before rejoining the board in 2017, is also retiring as director of Stark’s Park Properties.

He was a key figure in the supporter-led buy-out in 2005 and, in 2017, played an important role in the installation and commissioning of the club’s artificial pitch.

Sinton said: “I have been involved in Raith Rovers on and off for the best part of 20 years and have experienced the highs and lows that football brings. Having stayed on after the new management group took over last year, to assist with continuity, I feel now is an appropriate time to retire to make way for new (and possibly younger!) blood.

"I have immensely enjoyed my time at Raith Rovers and would like to thank all involved with the club for making the journey so positive, even during the hard times.

"There has been a transformation under the new management group and the benefits are there for all to see, from the fabric of the stadium, the increased crowds, improved facilities, enhanced digital presence and general feel-good factor.

"I wish the club all the best in the future and I will be closely following the fortunes of the club from the stand.”