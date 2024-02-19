Scott Brown celebrates after 2-1 win over Dundee United (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Substitute Brown, 29, who told BBC Scotland post match that he was ‘a wee bit disappointed’ not to start the match, added: "Winning was massive. I think if we had lost tonight we would probably have been feeling that we were out of the title race.

"We know in the Championship everyone can beat everyone and seven points would be a lot to pull back, especially against a team with the quality of Dundee United.

"To get it back to one point, we’re right in there.

"We have got a good group in the dressing room. We won’t get too carried away. We look forward to Ayr United (away from home this Saturday) in the next league game.

"We know Scott Brown (his namesake who is Ayr manager) has gone in there and done really well and we know it’s going to be tough.”

On his spectacular winner against the Tangerines, Brown added: “It was just one of them when you hit it you know it is going to go in.

"I think we only had one man back on the pitch defensively behind so I was just thinking: ‘Hit it’ and look what happened.

"We found it hard in the second half and we were pinned back but to come on and score the goal was special. The crowd were amazing tonight throughout the game. Even the Dundee United fans were really good as well and made it a really good atmosphere to come onto.

"We are doing really well. We went through a wee sticky patch.

"It was a great way to answer it tonight against the leaders and get us back in the title race.”

When asked about another fine performance from Raith keeper Kevin Dabrowski, who made a great save late on to seal the win, Brown added: “He’s been brilliant the full season Kev to be fair.

"He made numerous saves tonight. We were under the cosh for a wee bit in the second half.